The Decentralised Art Gallery
The first open blockchain platform that democratises access to Fine Art
"A new online marketplace promises to give art lovers the chance to buy shares in famous paintings"
The Telegraph
Art investment without intermediaries.
Raise funds from a syndicate of investors using your art collection as collateral.
Invest in fine art in the most transparent and efficient way.
PEACE OF MIND
Artworks remain in custody of trusted institutions, vetted collectors and galleries. Investments are fully protected by insurance and a strong legal framework. Provenance documentation is protected by cryptography, thus making it impossible to falsify once it’s on the platform.
A CURATED, TRANSPARENT MARKET
Access Maecenas’ online platform and browse professionally vetted and curated artworks. Compare historical prices and performance against market benchmarks.
REDUCED COSTS & INCREASED LIQUIDITY
Maecenas platform makes it possible to build and manage a liquid portfolio of art-backed instruments, thereby eliminating the costs associated with investing in physical art.
Maecenas offers the most competitive fees in the fine art market.
Access to Masterpieces and Art Funds
Safe Storage and Insurance
Real-time Trading of Art Shares
Cryptographic Art Provenance (Blockchain)
Transparent Transactions via SmartContracts
POWERED BY
The Fine Art Market
Fine art, as an asset class, is an integral part of a well-diversified portfolio.
PERFORMANCE OF FINE ART COMPARED TO OTHER ASSET CLASSES
"Technology-driven businesses have a clear potential to support the emergence of Art & Finance, through increased liquidity, lower transaction costs and more transparency"
Deloitte Art & Finance Report
Who is behind Maecenas?
OUR TEAM
